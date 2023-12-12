The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.
The New America High Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:HYB traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $6.86. 32,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,045. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.63. The New America High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $7.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On The New America High Income Fund
The New America High Income Fund Company Profile
The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.
