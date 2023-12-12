The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

The New America High Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:HYB traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $6.86. 32,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,045. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.63. The New America High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.23 and a 52 week high of $7.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The New America High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 20.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 9.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 33.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,638 shares in the last quarter. 27.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

