Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:OIA)

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0265 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance

Shares of OIA stock remained flat at $6.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 62,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,601. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $4.93 and a twelve month high of $7.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 29.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 50,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 11,536 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 53.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,540 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 711,113 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 113,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

