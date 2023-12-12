Mueller Water Products (MWA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of Mueller Water Products stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.76. 137,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 895,134. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.064 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Mueller Water Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Mueller Water Products by 4.0% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 7.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Mueller Water Products by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 36,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

