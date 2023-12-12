Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.530-6.730 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dell Technologies also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.600-1.800 EPS.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $69.57. The company had a trading volume of 899,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,892. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.40. Dell Technologies has a 12-month low of $35.96 and a 12-month high of $76.09.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 146.30% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dell Technologies will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays downgraded Dell Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,498,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $878,241,000 after purchasing an additional 301,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,702,000 after buying an additional 138,821 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies by 80.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,976,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,759,000 after buying an additional 2,222,995 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Dell Technologies by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,693,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,584,000 after buying an additional 427,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $111,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

