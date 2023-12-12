BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.56

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.56 and last traded at $55.25, with a volume of 49960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BRBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on BellRing Brands from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on BellRing Brands from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BellRing Brands from $43.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 49.86% and a net margin of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. BellRing Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BellRing Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 59.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 108.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

