Centene (NYSE:CNC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.700- for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 6.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $142.5 billion-$145.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $142.1 billion. Centene also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 6.600- EPS.

Centene Stock Up 4.4 %

NYSE CNC traded up $3.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.55. 960,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,422. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.25. Centene has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $86.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.50.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNC. Bank of America raised shares of Centene from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Centene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNC. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Centene by 1,401.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 46,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 43,247 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Centene by 7.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Centene by 104.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 22,382 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Centene by 10.0% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 37,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 3,414 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

