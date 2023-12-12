Centene (NYSE:CNC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 6.600- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 6.670. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Centene also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 6.700- EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Morgan Stanley downgraded Centene from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America upgraded Centene from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $83.39.

Centene Price Performance

NYSE CNC traded up $3.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 960,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,419,422. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.67 and a 200 day moving average of $68.25. Centene has a one year low of $60.83 and a one year high of $86.06.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $38.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Centene will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 84,741.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,483,403,000 after acquiring an additional 225,114,221 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $713,235,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,119,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,839,000 after purchasing an additional 332,702 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,776,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,725,000 after purchasing an additional 377,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,679,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,552,000 after buying an additional 165,106 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

