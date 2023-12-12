Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Economic Investment Trust Limited (TSE:EVT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Economic Investment Trust Stock Down 0.8 %
EVT traded down C$1.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$132.25. 699 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520. The stock has a market capitalization of C$743.25 million, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$128.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$130.71. Economic Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$121.95 and a 12 month high of C$138.12.
Economic Investment Trust Company Profile
