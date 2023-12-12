PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Sets New 1-Year High at $98.39

Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $98.39 and last traded at $97.84, with a volume of 98697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCAR. StockNews.com began coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.52.

PACCAR Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.56. The company has a market cap of $51.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.27. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PACCAR

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 86.2% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 61.9% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at $30,000. 65.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

