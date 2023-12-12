Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Capital Southwest has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. Capital Southwest has a dividend payout ratio of 84.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $2.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.1%.

NASDAQ CSWC traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.22. The company had a trading volume of 76,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,329. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.98 and its 200-day moving average is $21.31. The company has a market cap of $927.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Capital Southwest has a one year low of $16.34 and a one year high of $23.35.

Capital Southwest ( NASDAQ:CSWC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. Capital Southwest had a net margin of 44.13% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Capital Southwest in a report on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Capital Southwest in the second quarter worth about $264,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 29.9% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the first quarter worth about $228,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Southwest during the second quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 12.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. 20.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

