Domino’s Pizza, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.21 (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.21 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.
Domino’s Pizza has raised its dividend by an average of 19.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Domino’s Pizza has a payout ratio of 30.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to earn $15.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.
Domino’s Pizza Price Performance
Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $395.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,731. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $366.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.66. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $285.84 and a 52 week high of $415.81.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Benchmark upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.93.
Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza
In related news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 24.3% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Domino’s Pizza
Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.
