Prana Capital Management LP Buys 5,926 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Prana Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 261.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,189 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Salesforce by 18.8% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Salesforce by 42.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after acquiring an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total value of $3,764,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,651,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,856,619.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 106,704 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.97, for a total value of $27,419,726.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.96, for a total value of $3,764,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,651,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,856,619.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 867,297 shares of company stock valued at $194,015,410. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.31.

NYSE:CRM traded up $2.36 on Tuesday, hitting $254.46. The stock had a trading volume of 766,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,495,230. The stock has a market cap of $246.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.72. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $263.43.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

