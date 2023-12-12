Private Capital Management LLC Makes New $874,000 Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Private Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 57,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $874,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE PLTR traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.75. The stock had a trading volume of 12,027,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,496,129. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.93 and a 200-day moving average of $16.46. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.77. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $21.85.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.61 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 2.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 748,810 shares in the company, valued at $15,927,188.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $280,678.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 748,810 shares in the company, valued at $15,927,188.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $350,838.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,743,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,766.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 996,677 shares of company stock valued at $19,435,499. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

