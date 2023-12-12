Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 288,361 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,190,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 288,361 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $111,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,676,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $541,823,000 after buying an additional 698,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Exact Sciences by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,797,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $638,328,000 after acquiring an additional 173,174 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,542,744 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $332,664,000 after buying an additional 855,418 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,856,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $193,693,000 after buying an additional 254,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $252,753,000 after buying an additional 104,983 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,520,569.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Trading Down 1.0 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.41. 435,423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,649. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.92 and a beta of 1.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EXAS shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.56.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on EXAS

About Exact Sciences

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.