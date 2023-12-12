Poehling Capital Management INC. Has $4.06 Million Position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Poehling Capital Management INC. raised its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group comprises about 1.4% of Poehling Capital Management INC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $4,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JEF. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

JEF traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.60. The stock had a trading volume of 162,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,323,254. The firm has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 1.44. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.34 and a 12 month high of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.58.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Featured Articles

