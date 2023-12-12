Poehling Capital Management INC. Sells 1,218 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Poehling Capital Management INC. trimmed its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARR. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 972,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,990,576. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Carrier Global Co. has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $60.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.18. The stock has a market cap of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 52.48%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.56.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

