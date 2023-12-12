SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Bought by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 20,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 34,919 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SPYG stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.42. The stock had a trading volume of 143,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,864. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.92 and its 200-day moving average is $60.79. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $49.54 and a 1-year high of $63.47.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.