Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simmons Bank raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 20.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,050,000 after buying an additional 133,685 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 18.7% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,814,000 after buying an additional 200,981 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 917.9% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 345,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,638,000 after purchasing an additional 311,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,156.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altria Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $41.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,910,876. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.06 and a 52 week high of $51.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day moving average of $43.27. The company has a market cap of $73.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.46%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.84%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

