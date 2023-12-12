Quantitative Investment Management LLC Invests $3.84 Million in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 46,829 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 32.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,885,308 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $773,724,000 after buying an additional 2,409,006 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,121,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 9,259.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,588,392 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $130,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,421 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,079.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $104,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $99,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BBY. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. TheStreet cut Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $551,432.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 7,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total value of $551,432.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,321.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 5,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total value of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 226,641 shares of company stock worth $16,955,677. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of BBY opened at $73.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.99. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.30 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.27.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The technology retailer reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 49.13%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 11th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.