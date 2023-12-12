RBF Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS)

RBF Capital LLC raised its holdings in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 545,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,293 shares during the quarter. RBF Capital LLC owned about 0.49% of Anywhere Real Estate worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 3.1% in the first quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 6,745,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,618,000 after purchasing an additional 201,824 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. purchased a new position in Anywhere Real Estate during the second quarter worth approximately $35,050,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 65.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,115,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,180 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,537,000 after purchasing an additional 30,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,566,000 after acquiring an additional 32,797 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens cut their target price on Anywhere Real Estate from $9.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HOUS opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.09 and a twelve month high of $9.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 2.42.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 9.07% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Anywhere Real Estate news, Director Enrique Silva acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 112,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,210.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Anywhere Real Estate Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.