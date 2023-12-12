Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by RAM Investment Partners LLC

RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.4% of RAM Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. RAM Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Tesla by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 452,696 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $118,502,000 after buying an additional 28,136 shares during the period. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $3,927,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 6.0% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,858 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,795,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 9.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 387,580 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $101,457,000 after buying an additional 34,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 57.1% during the second quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,898 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Stock Down 0.4 %

TSLA stock opened at $238.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.22 billion, a PE ratio of 77.09, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.26. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.57.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Tesla from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Tesla from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Guggenheim reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TSLA

About Tesla

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.