Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires 5,064 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Free Report) by 272.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,924 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,064 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in MicroStrategy were worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter worth about $1,570,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy in the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.19, for a total value of $5,071,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,293.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.19, for a total transaction of $5,071,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.83, for a total value of $4,243,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,822.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $10,397,085. 22.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSTR opened at $555.80 on Tuesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $132.56 and a fifty-two week high of $599.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $440.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 430.85 and a beta of 2.39.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The software maker reported ($8.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($9.72). MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $129.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.96) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $554.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded MicroStrategy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on MicroStrategy from $560.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $484.00.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

