RBF Capital LLC Has $4.56 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 21.5% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 67.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.2% during the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LYV. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.36.

Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $87.09 on Tuesday. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.25 and a 12 month high of $101.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.52 and its 200-day moving average is $85.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.65 and a beta of 1.28.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 162.05% and a net margin of 2.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

