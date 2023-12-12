The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Purchased by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 155.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,058 shares during the quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC’s holdings in AZEK were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZEK. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in AZEK by 726.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AZEK during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of AZEK by 1,441.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in AZEK by 5,176.6% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AZEK during the first quarter worth about $124,000.

Get AZEK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AZEK has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on AZEK from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of AZEK from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

AZEK Price Performance

Shares of AZEK opened at $34.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 77.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.78. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $35.39.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $370,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,226,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,952,215.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About AZEK

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.