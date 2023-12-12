General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by SRB Corp

SRB Corp boosted its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 989,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,445 shares during the period. General Electric comprises 6.4% of SRB Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. SRB Corp owned about 0.09% of General Electric worth $108,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in General Electric by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,742,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974,946 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,098,882,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463,502 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,261,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,960,462,000 after acquiring an additional 156,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in General Electric by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,207,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,515,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,793 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. bought a new position in General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,496,379,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.86.

General Electric Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GE opened at $120.33 on Tuesday. General Electric has a one year low of $59.57 and a one year high of $123.25. The company has a market cap of $130.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.69.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

