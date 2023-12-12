Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 54,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,122,000. Teradyne accounts for approximately 1.0% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 3.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 4.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 6.8% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 1.3% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on TER. TheStreet downgraded shares of Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $96.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.92. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $119.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

About Teradyne

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.