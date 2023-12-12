Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,906 shares during the quarter. Pinterest accounts for about 0.9% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Pinterest by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $906,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Pinterest by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pinterest by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,118,000 after buying an additional 51,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Pinterest by 261.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 273,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,691,000 after buying an additional 198,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PINS. HSBC began coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.10 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Pinterest from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Pinterest from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Pinterest from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.86.

NYSE:PINS opened at $35.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of -110.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.85. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $35.92.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.43%. Equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $368,314.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,983,003.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,026,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $368,314.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,983,003.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 157,522 shares of company stock worth $4,325,621. Company insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

