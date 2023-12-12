Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases 122,240 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 114.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122,240 shares during the period. Carnival Co. & comprises about 0.7% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $4,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 33.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 688,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,966,000 after purchasing an additional 171,806 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,714,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at $6,289,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Carnival Co. & by 8.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 15,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Investor AB bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the second quarter valued at $583,000. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger bought 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $4,546,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 961,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,486,481.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 378,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,351,232. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

Shares of CCL opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

