17,088 Shares in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Bought by Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC

Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,088 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the second quarter worth $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

Bank of New York Mellon Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BK opened at $49.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average of $44.37. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

