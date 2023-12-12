Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Acquires 66,499 Shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,452,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,499 shares during the quarter. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund makes up about 1.4% of Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund worth $27,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZTR. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,113,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,864,000 after acquiring an additional 60,543 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,065 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 453,615 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund alerts:

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund stock opened at $5.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.52. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $7.03.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.09%.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Steven Glenn Wittwer purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $31,020.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,020. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

(Free Report)

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.