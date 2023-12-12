Readystate Asset Management LP Buys Shares of 1,700 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meritage Group LP increased its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 5.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total value of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,812.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total transaction of $4,633,970.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,696,128. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total value of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,812.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,612 shares of company stock worth $17,280,224. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $403.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 108.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $396.76 and a 200-day moving average of $394.98. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $426.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TYL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $442.43.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

