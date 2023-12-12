Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 630,708 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $83,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 140.0% during the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $177.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays raised shares of AbbVie from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

ABBV opened at $151.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.66. The firm has a market cap of $266.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $13.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 152.70%. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 169.86%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

