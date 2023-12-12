Rodgers Brothers Inc. Boosts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Rodgers Brothers Inc. boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,370 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,606 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up about 1.1% of Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rodgers Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $6,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 68.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $77.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.62 and a 12 month high of $82.09.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 533.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $471,890.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,249.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $300,238.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,193 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,828.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total value of $471,890.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,334,249.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 28,129 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,908. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

