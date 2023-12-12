ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Holdings Raised by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:NOBL traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.48. The stock had a trading volume of 621,248 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.50. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

