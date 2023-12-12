ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Holdings Raised by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,511 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,242 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Price Performance
BATS:NOBL traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.48. The stock had a trading volume of 621,248 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.50. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $67.97.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Company Profile
The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- The most upgraded retail stocks that should be on your radar
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Which stocks benefited from mentioning AI in their Q3 earnings?
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Oracle’s stock just went on sale
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.