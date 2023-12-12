Point72 Europe London LLP Cuts Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Point72 Europe London LLP lowered its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,707 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 268,725 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in American International Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 125,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in American International Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 111,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 79.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,794,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group by 27.2% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 15,156,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $763,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243,870 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AIG shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on American International Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on American International Group in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus raised American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.07.

Read Our Latest Report on AIG

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of American International Group stock traded up $0.60 on Tuesday, reaching $66.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 777,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,458. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.66 and a 52-week high of $66.80. The company has a market capitalization of $46.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.14.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.