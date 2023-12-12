Point72 Europe London LLP Takes $5.10 Million Position in iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 132,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,098,000. Point72 Europe London LLP owned 0.52% of iShares MSCI France ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 228,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,610,000 after purchasing an additional 17,943 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 303,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 148.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI France ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWQ traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.40. The stock had a trading volume of 116,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,859. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.98 and its 200 day moving average is $37.04. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 52 week low of $32.63 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $983.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.