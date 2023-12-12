359,616 Shares in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Bought by Point72 Europe London LLP

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 359,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000. Point72 Europe London LLP owned about 0.09% of Farfetch at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTCH. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 31.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Farfetch by 24,900.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. 67.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE FTCH traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.71. 27,046,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,158,961. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $3.46.
Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
