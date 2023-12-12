Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $961,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Horizon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 1.1% in the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BHK Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.4% during the second quarter. BHK Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.70. The company had a trading volume of 5,894,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,273,500. The company has a market capitalization of $242.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.87.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 26.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

