Point72 Europe London LLP Takes $2.48 Million Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Point72 Europe London LLP acquired a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PODD. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 51.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.1% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,064 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PODD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Insulet from $365.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Insulet in a report on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $184.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Insulet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $185.00 to $234.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Insulet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $195.00. 109,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 940,882. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $125.82 and a 52 week high of $335.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $212.66. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 114.14, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.31. Insulet had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $432.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.82 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.33, for a total transaction of $3,286,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,835.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

