International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stake Lessened by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,220 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the first quarter worth $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.84. The company had a trading volume of 645,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,738. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.39 and its 200-day moving average is $142.76. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $120.55 and a twelve month high of $164.84. The company has a market capitalization of $150.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is 88.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.00.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

