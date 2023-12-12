Private Portfolio Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after buying an additional 10,206,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,006,000 after purchasing an additional 510,953 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,234,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $424,321,000 after purchasing an additional 56,124 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67,213.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 504,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,362,000 after purchasing an additional 503,432 shares in the last quarter. 32.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $365.15. 509,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,441,760. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $343.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.96. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $314.97 and a twelve month high of $365.41.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

