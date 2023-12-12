Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Shares Purchased by Private Capital Management LLC

Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 470,112 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,343 shares during the period. Synovus Financial makes up about 1.7% of Private Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Private Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Synovus Financial worth $14,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at about $419,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SNV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Synovus Financial from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.58.

Shares of SNV traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.25. 57,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,531,896. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $24.40 and a 12 month high of $44.44.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $550.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.55%.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,072.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Synovus Financial news, major shareholder Eli Samaha purchased 197,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $4,230,887.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,598,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,198,954.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 19,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $675,728.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,072.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 236,481 shares of company stock worth $5,057,219. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

