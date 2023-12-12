Point72 Europe London LLP Invests $5.23 Million in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 84,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,232,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 97.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 28,987 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after purchasing an additional 460,941 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of VGK stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.46. 433,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,928. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.88 and a 200 day moving average of $60.29. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $63.81. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

