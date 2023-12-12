Private Portfolio Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,212 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHV. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $187,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,305,507,000 after acquiring an additional 28,812,227 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,048 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,742.1% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,220,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,269 shares during the last quarter. 7.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.27. The stock had a trading volume of 273,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,167,557. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $109.73 and a 12 month high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.4853 per share. This represents a $5.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.