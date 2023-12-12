Private Portfolio Partners LLC Has $8.87 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 2.3% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $8,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 108.4% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of EFG traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.18. 760,620 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.19 and a 200 day moving average of $91.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

