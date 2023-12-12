Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Private Portfolio Partners LLC

Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.89.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,589,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,517,536. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $268.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $151.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.84. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $140.72 and a 1-year high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

