Proficio Capital Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,743 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHV. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $187,715,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2,614.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,914,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,305,507,000 after purchasing an additional 28,812,227 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,478 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,798,000 after acquiring an additional 326,000 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,316,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,027,000 after acquiring an additional 361,460 shares during the period. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.26. 260,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,557. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.30 and its 200 day moving average is $110.26. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $109.73 and a 1 year high of $110.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $0.4853 dividend. This represents a $5.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

