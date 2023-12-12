Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 1,820 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 7.9% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $30,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $302.06. 109,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 929,701. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $302.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $284.91 and a 200 day moving average of $282.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

