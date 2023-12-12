Private Portfolio Partners LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BILS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $270,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,370,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,355,000 after purchasing an additional 325,181 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,692,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BILS remained flat at $99.22 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 29,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 363,337. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $99.02 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.25.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

