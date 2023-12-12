Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAZ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NAZ traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,599. Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.22 and a 52-week high of $12.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.26.

Get Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,396 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,927 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,106 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Arizona. The fund invests in municipal securities and other related investments the income, exempt from regular federal and Arizona income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better and having an average maturity of 18.66 years.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.